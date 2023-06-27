R.E.M. release video for “Strange Currencies (Remix)” featured in FX’s 'The Bear'

Courtesy of FX

By Jill Lances

R.E.M.'s 1995 single "Strange Currencies" is gaining renewed interest thanks to its appearance on season 2 of The Bear, and now, the band has released a new video to capitalize on that.

The video for "Strange Currencies (Remix)" features clips and behind-the-scenes footage from the hit FX series, starring Jeremy Allen White. It also includes footage from Road Movie, a documentary about R.E.M.'s 1995 tour.

Several versions of "Strange Currencies" appear throughout season 2 of The Bear, including the original, the remix — which was part of the 2019 remix of Monster — and a never-before-heard demo, making its debut on the series. The original, the remix and a live version of the track, featured in Road Movie, are part of a new digital EP on streaming services now.

"The Bear is hands down my favorite show of last year – I cannot wait to dive into episodes for season 2. Having incorporated R.E.M. songs into their universe makes it even sweeter," R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe shares. Bassist Mike Mills adds, "I'm so glad The Bear exists. It has become one of my favorite TV shows, and I can't wait to watch more of it."

The Bear's creator Christopher Storer and Executive Producer Josh Senior are both big R.E.M. fans, and they've included the band's music on the show in the past, with season 1 featuring the Collapse Into Now track "Oh My Heart." Season 2's finale also includes the Out of Time tune "Half A World Away."

The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

