R.E.M. members inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Photo Credit: Anton Corbjin

By Jill Lances

The members of R.E.M. — frontman Michael Stipe, guitarist Peter Buck, bassist Mike Mills and drummer Bill Berry — are being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 2024 class also includes TimbalandSteely Dan's Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, and Dean Pitchford and Hillary Lindsey, who've written songs such as "Footloose" and "Jesus Take the Wheel," respectively.

"I've said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first," says SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers. "Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch ... nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter."

He adds, "We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world."

The 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees will be honored on June 13 during a ceremony in New York City.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!