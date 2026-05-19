Relive AWOLNATION's ﻿﻿'Sail' video to celebrate 15th anniversary of ﻿'Megalithic Symphony'

Did you forget AWOLNATION's Megalithic Symphony is now 15 years old? Well, blame it on your ADD, baby.

Indeed, Aaron Bruno and company's 2011 debut album celebrated its decade-and-a-half anniversary in March. Now they're celebrating the milestone with a special virtual event.

The AWOLNATION YouTube channel is airing a live rewatch party for the video for "Sail," the breakout single off of Megalith Symphony, starting Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET. That'll be followed by a behind-the-scenes video about the making of Megalithic Symphony exclusive to members of YouTube premium.

The song "Sail" is certified Diamond by the RIAA and spent 79 weeks on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, which is fourth-most all time. Its original video has over 355 million views on YouTube.

Megalithic Symphony also spawned the singles "Not Your Fault" and "Kill Your Heroes." AWOLNATION released a 10th anniversary reissue in 2021.

The most recent AWOLNATION album is 2024's The Phantom Five.

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