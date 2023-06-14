The Regrettes premiere video for "Dancing on My Own" cover

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

The Regrettes have premiered the video for the band's cover of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own."

The clip compiles footage of fans dancing along to the recording, proving that Lydia Night and company are never really dancing on their own.

"There is nothing better than seeing all these cuties dance with us," Night says. "Watching everyone 'get together' to dance on their own makes our tiny hearts sing. This song means so much to us and we loved getting to see that we aren't the only ones. Thank you for dancing with us -- we love you all."

You can watch the "Dancing on My Own" video streaming now on YouTube.

The cover follows The Regrettes' latest album, 2022's Further Joy, which includes the single "Monday."

The Regrettes will be touring the U.S. this summer alongside Yungblud.

