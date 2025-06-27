The Regrettes' Lydia Night announces debut solo album, ﻿'Parody of Pleasure'

Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

Lydia Night, frontwoman for the now-defunct band The Regrettes, has announced her debut solo album, Parody of Pleasure.

The record is due out Aug. 8, and includes the previously released songs "The Hearse" and "Pity Party." A third track, called "Gutter," is out now.

"As a kid I was obsessed with punk because of my dad, but when I got older my mom introduced me to the pop music that stuck with me forever and inspired a lot of this record, like Gwen Stefani and Madonna and Britney Spears," Night says. "Some of these songs make me want to cry, other songs make me want to dance; overall they fill whatever space I need them to."

Night will celebrate the release of Parody of Pleasure with shows in Los Angeles and New York City on Aug. 13 and Aug. 15, respectively.

Here's the Parody of Pleasure track list:
"Pity Party"
"Little Doe"
"The Hearse"
"The Bomb"
"Gutter"
"Puppet"
"Meltdown"
"Trust Fall"
"Love Dumb"
"Loaded Gun"
"Chameleon"
"You Sir"
"Art Sucks"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

