The Regrettes' Lydia Night premieres debut solo song

Lydia Night, frontwoman of the now-defunct band The Regrettes, has premiered her debut solo song.

The track is called "Pity Party" and is out now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"Stepping outside of the band on my own was spooky and felt like a huge risk but one that I was ready to make," Night says. "I am so excited to share this world I've built with you all and 'Pity Party' feels like the perfect entry point."

"For this song, I'm reflecting on my occasional need for attention and validation, rather than trusting my own perspective, which can leave me feeling all over the place emotionally," she continues. "I wanted to almost poke fun at myself by turning my emotional chaos into an exaggerated pity party, where everyone is invited to feel sorry for me."

The Regrettes broke up in 2023.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.