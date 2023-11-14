The Regrettes announce split: "We're eternally grateful"

The Drop: The Regrettes Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording A)

By Josh Johnson

The Regrettes are calling it a day.

In an Instagram post published Tuesday, November 14, the group writes that they are "parting ways to focus on other projects."

"If you're reading this or you’ve been to a show or bought a record, you've given us all some of the best years of our lives," the post reads. "There is absolutely nothing but love in our hearts for each other and you all & we're eternally grateful."

The Regrettes will ride off into the sunset with a final concert taking place December 21 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. PT.

"[We] would love to have you there to dance and celebrate the end of an incredible run," The Regrettes say.

The Regrettes released three albums: 2017's Feel Your Feelings Fool!, 2019's How Do You Love? and 2022's Further Joy. Their last release was a cover of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own," which dropped in March.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

