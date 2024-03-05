Reformed Sublime headlining inaugural Point Break Festival

Courtesy of IMGoing

By Josh Johnson

The reformed Sublime is headlining the inaugural Point Break Festival, taking place June 1-2 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. ET. For the full bill and all ticket info, visit PointBreakFestival.com.

Point Break joins a growing list of festivals Sublime will be playing in 2024, which includes Coachella. The band's lineup now consists of original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh alongside Jakob Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell.

Meanwhile, the Sublime with Rome spinoff group, fronted by Rome Ramirez, will embark on a farewell tour starting in April. The group at one point featured both Wilson and Gaugh — the latter left in 2011, while the former is not taking part in the tour.

