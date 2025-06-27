The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus premieres new single, 'Slipping Through (No Kings)'

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus has premiered a new single called "Slipping Through (No Kings)."

The track reflects the demonstrations in Los Angeles, where frontman Ronnie Winter lives, protesting against the raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"My neighbors are disappearing," Winter says. "Families are being torn apart. And our community has reached a breaking point."

"These aren't strangers, they're our friends, our loved ones," he continues. "They're not immigrants to us, they're neighbors. And like Jesus said, 'Love thy neighbor.' That's what this song is about."

You can listen to "Slipping Through (No Kings)" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Winter previously posted a video on Instagram in which he told Donald Trump supporters not to come to Red Jumpsuit Apparatus shows.

"If you voted for Donald Trump, do not come to my shows, ever, not just these four years," Winter said. "Don't come to my shows, because you're gonna hear a lot of woke propaganda, and you're gonna hear the actual words of Jesus. You're gonna see a lot of acceptance from all areas of life and races, and you're just gonna see a lot of harmony. That's not what you're about."

