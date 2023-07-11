Red Hot Chili Peppers headlining 2023 Global Citizen Festival

By Josh Johnson

Red Hot Chili Peppers are headlining the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, taking place September 23 at New York City's Central Park.

The lineup also includes hip-hop artists Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion, pop singer-songwriter Conan Gray and K-pop group Stray Kids.

As always, you can earn free tickets to attend the Global Citizen Festival by taking action toward the events continuing goal of ending extreme poverty.

For more info, visit GlobalCitizen.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

