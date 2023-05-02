Rancid premieres new ﻿'Tomorrow Never Comes﻿' song, "Don't Make Me Do It"

Rancid has premiered a new song called "Don't Make Me Do It," a track off the band's upcoming album, Tomorrow Never Comes.

"Don't Make Me Do It" only lasts 58 seconds, but, as you might expect from a Rancid tune, still packs in a whole lot of riffage and righteous fury.

You can listen to "Don't Make Me Do It" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Tomorrow Never Comes, the first Rancid album in six years, arrives June 2. Its title track premiered in April.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.