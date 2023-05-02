Rancid premieres new ﻿'Tomorrow Never Comes﻿' song, "Don't Make Me Do It"

Epitaph

By Josh Johnson

Rancid has premiered a new song called "Don't Make Me Do It," a track off the band's upcoming album, Tomorrow Never Comes.

"Don't Make Me Do It" only lasts 58 seconds, but, as you might expect from a Rancid tune, still packs in a whole lot of riffage and righteous fury.

You can listen to "Don't Make Me Do It" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Tomorrow Never Comes, the first Rancid album in six years, arrives June 2. Its title track premiered in April.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!