Rancid debuts new ﻿'Tomorrow Never Comes'﻿ song, "Devil in Disguise"

Epitaph

By Josh Johnson

Rancid has debuted a new song called "Devil in Disguise," a track off the band's upcoming album, Tomorrow Never Comes.

The two-minute tune finds Tim Armstrong and company warning you "Beware who's around you 'cause the truth just might/ It may be the devil in disguise."

You can listen to "Devil in Disguise" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Tomorrow Never Comes, the follow-up to 2017's Trouble Maker, arrives June 2. It also includes the previously released songs "Tomorrow Never Comes" and "Don't Make Me Do It."

