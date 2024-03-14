Rainbow Kitten Surprise announces Tiny Music Box tour

You've heard of Tiny Desk — now, get ready for Tiny Music Box.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has announced their Tiny Music Box tour, in support of their new album, Love Hate Music Box, due out May 10. It's the band's first release in six years.

The tour gets underway May 6 in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by a May 9 show in New York City. That will be followed by two night stands in Boston and Austin, Texas, before wrapping up June 1 in Denver. Each night of the tour will feature a different set list.

A presale starts March 19 at 10 a.m. local for fans on the band's email list and their new fan club platform, The Music Box. The tickets go on sale to the general public on March 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

One dollar from each ticket sold will go toward supporting organizations delivering mental health treatment and access to care. Rainbow Kitten Surprise singer/songwriter Ela Melo struggled with her own mental health and writer's block until she was diagnosed and treated in 2023. That led to an outpouring of songs, which is why there are 22 tracks on the new album.

So far, RKS has released two songs from the record: "Superstar" and "LOL."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.