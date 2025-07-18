Rainbow Kitten Surprise shares new single, 'Dang'

Atlantic Records
By Josh Johnson

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has shared a new single called "Dang."

"When we wrote this, we envisioned tracking it with [producer] Jay Joyce and it's pretty legendary that actually came to be," the "Superstar" band says. "'Dang' is loosely based on a performance that drew inspiration from Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist. The song is both an ode to some earlier RKS sounds and also a letter to the fans who have supported us through many iterations of the band."

You can watch the "Dang" video now on YouTube.

"Dang" follows the February single "Espionage." The most recent RKS album is 2024's Love Hate Music Box.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise's U.S. tour continues July 25 in Columbia, Maryland.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!