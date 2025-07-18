Rainbow Kitten Surprise shares new single, 'Dang'

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has shared a new single called "Dang."

"When we wrote this, we envisioned tracking it with [producer] Jay Joyce and it's pretty legendary that actually came to be," the "Superstar" band says. "'Dang' is loosely based on a performance that drew inspiration from Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist. The song is both an ode to some earlier RKS sounds and also a letter to the fans who have supported us through many iterations of the band."

You can watch the "Dang" video now on YouTube.

"Dang" follows the February single "Espionage." The most recent RKS album is 2024's Love Hate Music Box.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise's U.S. tour continues July 25 in Columbia, Maryland.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

