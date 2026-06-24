Rainbow Kitten Surprise releases GRiZ remix of 'It's Called: Freefall'

"It's Called: Freefall (GRiZ Remix)" single artwork. (Atlantic Records; Photo credit: Jason Siegel)
By Josh Johnson

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has dropped a remix of the band's song "It's Called: Freefall" by the DJ and producer GRiZ.

The origins of the remix date back to 2023, when GRiZ first debuted it at Bonnaroo after RKS had to pull out of performing at the festival. Three years later, RKS frontwoman Ela Melo made a surprise appearance during GRiZ's 2026 Bonnaroo set to perform the track together.

Now, the remix has been officially released on digital outlets.

The original "It's Called: Freefall" was released in 2018 and is one of the signature Rainbow Kitten Surprise songs. It's been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise put out a new single, "Never Have I Ever," in May. The band's most recent album is 2025's bones.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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