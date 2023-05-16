Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello signs production deal for upcoming documentary projects

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has signed a new production deal with the company Asylum Entertainment Group, Variety reports.

The agreement is for various planned documentary films and series created by Morello's newly launched Comandante Productions venture.

"I'm always looking for new exciting ways to combine revolutionary art with revolutionary ideas, to create mosh pits for the mind, heart and soul," Morello says. "[I am] super excited to be partnering with Asylum to bring some amazing stories to light."

"It's an honor to collaborate with Tom, an outspoken visionary artist and activist who has galvanized the music scene for an incredible 35 years," says Asylum CEO Steve Michaels. "We're committed to building off his highly infectious energy by intermixing revolutionary music with television and film — a powerful combo that's sure to blow away audiences while influencing meaningful change."

Meanwhile, Rage Against the Machine is among this year's inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony takes place November 3.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.