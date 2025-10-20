Rage against the 'Monster Mash': Tom Morello shares Halloween-inspired playlist

Tom Morello at 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. (Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser) (Jennifer Pottheiser/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

If you want your Halloween to have more of a rocking feel this year, Tom Morello is here to help.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist has shared a new playlist dubbed "Spooky Jams," which he describes as "a soundtrack to get you into the Halloween spirit."

The playlist includes artists such as David BowieBlack SabbathAlice CooperBruce SpringsteenIron MaidenColdplayPortisheadToolFlorence + the MachineA Perfect CircleAlice in ChainsAC/DCThe CureBob DylanOzzy OsbournePJ HarveyGhostLed ZeppelinHozierNine Inch NailsMetallica and Van Halen.

You can listen for yourself via Spotify or YouTube Music.

Following Halloween, Morello will launch a U.S. solo tour accompanied by a full electric band beginning Nov. 13 in Chicago.

