Rage against the 'Monster Mash': Tom Morello shares Halloween-inspired playlist

If you want your Halloween to have more of a rocking feel this year, Tom Morello is here to help.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist has shared a new playlist dubbed "Spooky Jams," which he describes as "a soundtrack to get you into the Halloween spirit."

The playlist includes artists such as David Bowie, Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, Bruce Springsteen, Iron Maiden, Coldplay, Portishead, Tool, Florence + the Machine, A Perfect Circle, Alice in Chains, AC/DC, The Cure, Bob Dylan, Ozzy Osbourne, PJ Harvey, Ghost, Led Zeppelin, Hozier, Nine Inch Nails, Metallica and Van Halen.

You can listen for yourself via Spotify or YouTube Music.

Following Halloween, Morello will launch a U.S. solo tour accompanied by a full electric band beginning Nov. 13 in Chicago.

