Rage Against the Machine reacts to Rock Hall induction: "It is a surprising trajectory"

Rage Against the Machine has issued a statement commenting on the band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In an Instagram post credited to all four members, the "Killing in the Name" rockers write, "It is a surprising trajectory for us to be welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

Said trajectory includes being "a band who is as well known for our albums as we are for our fierce opposition to the U.S. war machine, white supremacy and exploitation" and "a band whose songs drove alternative radio to new heights while right wing media companies tried to purge every song we ever wrote from the airwaves."

"Many thanks to the Hall of Fame for recognizing the music and the mission of Rage Against the Machine," the post concludes. "We are grateful to all of the passionate fans, the many talented co-conspirators we've worked with and all the activists, organizers, rebels and revolutionaries past, present and future who have inspired our art."

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place November 3 in New York City. The other inductees include Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners and George Michael.

