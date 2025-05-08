Radiohead's Thom Yorke releases new song with Mark Pritchard, 'The Spirit'

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has released a new song called "The Spirit" in collaboration with electronic musician Mark Pritchard.

The track will appear on the duo's upcoming joint album, Tall Tales. You can listen to "The Spirit" now and watch its video on YouTube.

Tall Tales will be released Friday. It also includes the previously released songs "Back in the Game," "Gangsters" and "This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice."

An accompanying Tall Tales film project is screening in theaters worldwide on Thursday for one day only.

