Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood reuniting with Paul Thomas Anderson to score next movie

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but Jonny Greenwood will be scoring a new Paul Thomas Anderson movie.

The Radiohead guitarist shares in an interview with The Guardian that he's started work on composing music for the upcoming film, marking his sixth collaboration with the acclaimed director.

"I'm incredibly lucky that Paul indulges me and gives me so much time to experiment and compose," Greenwood says. "That's not usually the case in Hollywood, where the soundtrack writers are often very far down the food chain, and are sometimes given only a couple of days to bash out a complete score."

PTA previously recruited Greenwood to score his movies There Will Be Blood, The Master, Inherent Vice, Phantom Thread and Licorice Pizza. Greenwood was nominated for an Oscar for Phantom Thread and a Grammy for There Will Be Blood.

While Greenwood continues to be busy with his scoring work and The Smile, his side project with Thom Yorke, Radiohead hasn't put out an album since 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool.

"We're still talking all the time, we just need to make a plan and get some time together sorted out in advance," Greenwood says of Radiohead. "I've never been very good at that. Too busy d***ing around in this studio."

