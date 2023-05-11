Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood guests on upcoming Pretenders album, '﻿Relentless'

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood is featured on a track off the upcoming The Pretenders album, Relentless.

The track is titled "I Think About You Daily," and features a string section arranged and conducted by Greenwood.

"I met Jonny a couple of times and we're obviously big fans of him because he's done some incredible music over the years," says frontwoman Chrissie Hynde. "I saw him at the Phantom Thread premiere where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. And we spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day."

"I was thrilled and very surprised," Hynde continues. "So when we had the idea of getting strings on 'I Think About You Daily,' he was first choice. Legend!"

Relentless is due out September 1.

Greenwood, meanwhile, is gearing up to launch a U.S. tour with The Smile, his Radiohead offshoot band with Thom Yorke. He's also releasing a new album in collaboration with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa on June 9.

