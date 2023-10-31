The Raconteurs have a "hard day's night" in new photo

By Josh Johnson

Is there new music from The Raconteurs on the horizon?

The Jack White-led band as been pretty quiet since wrapping a tour behind their last album, 2019's Help Us Stranger, but, as seen in an Instagram Story photo posted by drummer Patrick Keeler, the group may be jamming again.

The photo, presumably taken by Keeler, shows White sitting in a circle with guitarist and co-vocalist Brendan Benson and bassist Jack Lawrence. In the caption, Keeler writes, "Hard day's night."

We'll see if this leads to new Raconteurs music, but in the meantime, the band's first two albums — 2006's Broken Boy Soldiers and 2008's Consolers of the Lonely — are being reissued on vinyl on November 17.

White, meanwhile, has been busy over the last year with his solo career, releasing two new records in 2022: Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

