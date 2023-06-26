Queens of the Stone Age's ﻿'In Times New Roman...'﻿ debuts in top 10 on ﻿'Billboard﻿' 200

Queens of the Stone Age's new album, In Times New Roman..., has debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The eighth studio effort from Josh Homme and company lands at #9 on the chart with a total of 40,000 equivalent album units, 36,000 of which were traditional album sales.

In Times New Roman... is the fourth QotSA album to reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200. They've hit #1 on the chart once with 2013's ...Like Clockwork.

Queens of the Stone Age will launch a U.S. tour in support of In Times New Roman... in August.

