Queens of the Stone Age team up with UK brewery for new "Paper Machete" video

Queens of the Stone Age have premiered the video for "Paper Machete," a track off the band's new album, In Times New Roman... .

The animated clip was created in collaboration with the U.K.'s Beavertown Brewery and takes you on a psychedelic journey through a desert.

"We're totally honored to showcase the legendary [Queens of the Stone Age's] anthemic new track with a video packed full of unique design and animation," Beavertown Brewery says. "We joined forces to create something vibrant, explosive and out-of-this-world ... and we hope you enjoy it."

You can watch the "Paper Machete" video streaming now on YouTube.

In Times New Roman..., the follow-up to 2017's Villains, was released Friday, June 16. It also includes the lead single "Emotion Sickness."

Queens of the Stone Age will launch a U.S. tour in support of In Times New Roman... in August.

