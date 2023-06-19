Queens of the Stone Age team up with UK brewery for new "Paper Machete" video

Matador

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age have premiered the video for "Paper Machete," a track off the band's new album, In Times New Roman... .

The animated clip was created in collaboration with the U.K.'s Beavertown Brewery and takes you on a psychedelic journey through a desert.

"We're totally honored to showcase the legendary [Queens of the Stone Age's] anthemic new track with a video packed full of unique design and animation," Beavertown Brewery says. "We joined forces to create something vibrant, explosive and out-of-this-world ... and we hope you enjoy it."

You can watch the "Paper Machete" video streaming now on YouTube.

In Times New Roman..., the follow-up to 2017's Villains, was released Friday, June 16. It also includes the lead single "Emotion Sickness."

Queens of the Stone Age will launch a U.S. tour in support of In Times New Roman... in August.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!