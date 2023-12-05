Queens of the Stone Age announce Canadian The End Is Nero tour

Matador Records

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age are bringing their The End Is Nero tour up north.

Josh Homme and company have announced a Canadian leg of their ongoing outing, which supports their new album, In Times New Roman... The 2024 trek kicks off in April and will feature The Struts on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit QotSA.com.

In Times New Roman..., the first Queens album in six years, dropped in June. It includes the singles "Emotion Sickness" and "Paper Machete."

Queens of the Stone Age will close out 2023 with a batch of U.S. tour dates, wrapping up December 16 in Los Angeles.

