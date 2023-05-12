Queens of the Stone Age share new video for "Emotion Sickness" single

Matador

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age have shared a new video for "Emotion Sickness," the lead single off the band's upcoming album, In Times New Roman...

The clip mixes Josh Homme's lyrics with a variety of strange, seemingly disparate images, such as a team of people dressed as mice leading a stampede of elephants while a nuclear bomb explodes in the background.

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

The song "Emotion Sickness" premiered Thursday alongside the In Times New Roman... announcement. The record, which follows 2017's Villains, drops June 16.

Queens of the Stone Age are set to play a number of U.S. festivals this year, including Sonic Temple and Boston Calling. They have one U.S. headlining date currently scheduled: August 12 at New York City's Forest Hills Stadium.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

