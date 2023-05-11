Queens of the Stone Age announce new ﻿﻿album, '﻿In Times New Roman...'﻿; listen to single "Emotion Sickness" now

Matador

By Josh Johnson

After a week of teasing, Queens of the Stone Age have announced the details of their next album.

The eighth studio effort from Josh Homme and company is titled In Times New Roman... and is due out June 16. It's the first QotSA album since 2017's Villains.

You can listen to lead single "Emotion Sickness" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video will premiere Friday at 9 a.m. ET on YouTube.

Queens of the Stone Age are set to play a number of U.S. festivals this year, including Sonic Temple and Boston Calling. They have one U.S. headlining date currently scheduled: August 12 at New York City's Forest Hills Stadium.

Here's the In Times New Roman... track list:

"Obscenery"
"Paper Machete"
"Negative Space"
"Time & Place"
"Made to Parade"
"Carnavoyeur"
"What the Peephole Say"
"Sicily"
"Emotion Sickness"
"Straight Jacket Fitting"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

