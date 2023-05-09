Queens of the Stone Age preview new music in latest teaser

Queens of the Stone Age have shared a video teaser hinting at upcoming new music.

The clip, posted to the "No One Knows" band's Facebook page, is titled "The World's Gonna End" and features a barely clothed woman with a snake wrapped around her body standing next to a globe on fire. In the background, you can hear Josh Homme sing, "I don't care what the people know/ the world's gonna end in a month or so."

On Monday, QotSA shared a Facebook post reading, "It's our special week!" alongside a snake emoji.

If and when new Queens music arrives, it'll be the follow-up to the group's 2017 album, Villains, which was produced by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars collaborator Mark Ronson.

Queens of the Stone Age are set to play a number of U.S. festivals this year, including Sonic Temple and Boston Calling. They have one U.S. headlining date currently scheduled: August 12 at New York City's Forest Hills Stadium.

