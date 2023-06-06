Queens of the Stone Age announce The End Is Nero tour behind '﻿In Times New Roman...' ﻿album

Queens of the Stone Age have announced a U.S. headlining tour in support of the band's upcoming album, In Times New Roman... .

The outing, dubbed The End Is Nero tour, launches August 3 in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and wraps up October 6 in San Francisco. Phantogram will also be on the bill for select dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit QotSA.com.

In Times New Roman..., the follow-up to 2017's Villains, drops June 16. It includes the previously released songs "Emotion Sickness" and "Carnavoyeur."

You can hear In Times New Roman... a day early at QotSA's Midnight Club listening parties, held in record stores across the world on June 15. For more info, visit MatadorRecords.com/midnightclub.

