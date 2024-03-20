Queens of the Stone Age & others nominated for 2024 Libera Awards

Queens of the Stone Age are among the nominees for the 2024 Libera Awards, which honor the best in independent music.

Josh Homme and company's 2023 album, In Times New Roman..., is up for the Best Rock Record prize. In Times New Roman... was also nominated for the Best Rock Album Grammy.

Other nominees includes The National's First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Manchester Orchestra's The Valley of Vision for Best Rock Record, and Beartooth's The Surface and From Ashes to New's Blackout for Best Heavy Record.

The 2024 Libera Awards take place June 10 in New York City.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.