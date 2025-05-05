Queens of the Stone Age tease rescheduled performance in Catacombs of Paris

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age are back to planning their trip to the Catacombs of Paris.

The "No One Knows" rockers have shared a Facebook post teasing, "Queens of the Stone Age. Alive in the Catacombs. Coming soon…" The post also includes a link to the band's email list.

Queens had originally shared plans to perform in the famous Catacombs in 2024. However, shortly thereafter, the band announced that frontman Josh Homme required "emergency surgery," and canceled all of their European tour dates. They ended up scrapping all of their remaining 2024 shows as well.

Homme has since returned to the live stage and Queens are set to launch a U.S. tour in June, followed by a trip to Europe in July.

