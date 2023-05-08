Queens of the Stone Age tease "special week"

It's been six years since Queens of the Stone Age put out a new album, but that may be about to change.

In a Facebook post Monday, the "No One Knows" rockers tease, "It's our special week!" alongside a snake and classical building emojis.

The post comes amid rumors of a possible album title and track list, which have been circulating on the Queens of the Stone Age Reddit board. Nothing's been officially announced or confirmed yet, though.

Queens of the Stone Age's most recent album is 2017's Villains, which was produced by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars collaborator Mark Ronson.

In addition to whatever their "special week" entails, Queens of the Stone Age are preparing to return to the road for a run of tour dates kicking off May 26 at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio.

