Queens of the Stone Age headlining 2024 Mempho Music Festival

Queens of the Stone Age are headlining the 2024 Mempho Music Festival, taking place October 4-6 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The bill also includes Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB, Sublime with Rome and The Kills, among others.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MemphoFest.com.

Queens of the Stone Age will wrap up their current U.S. tour at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival on Sunday. The group has been supporting their latest album, 2023's In Times New Roman... .

