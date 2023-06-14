Queens of the Stone Age share new ﻿'In Times New Roman...'﻿ song, "Paper Machete"

Matador

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age have shared another new song off the band's upcoming album, In Times New Roman... .

The latest track is titled "Paper Machete" and is the third offering from In Times New Roman..., following lead single "Emotion Sickness" and "Carnavoyeur." You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

In Times New Roman..., the follow-up to 2017's Villains, arrives Friday, June 16.

Queens of the Stone Age will launch a U.S. tour in support of In Times New Roman... in August.

