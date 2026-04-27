Queens of the Stone Age reunite with ex-bassist Nick Oliveri at Catacombs tour kick-off

Burger Invasion Festival 2018 Nick Oliveri performs onstage during Burger Records Showcase at Joy Eslava on February 18, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Mariano Regidor/Redferns) (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age launched the 2026 leg of their Catacombs tour Friday in Joshua Tree, California, and the show featured a surprise appearance by the band's former bassist, Nick Oliveri.

Oliveri joined Josh Homme and company onstage for the Rated R cut "Auto Pilot." It marked the first time Oliveri's performed live with Queens since 2014, and the second time since he parted ways with the group in 2004.

Queens posted photos from the concert on Instagram, included a shot with them alongside Oliveri.

"There were more desert freaks per square foot than any other show last night & it made me proud to celebrate among my people," the post's caption reads.

The Queens of the Stone Age tour continues Monday in Portland, Oregon.

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