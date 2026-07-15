Queens of the Stone Age announce Asia & Australia tour dates

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs at The Forum on February 17, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Queens Of The Stone Age And Royal Blood Perform At The Forum

Queens of the Stone Age will close out 2026 with some international travel.

The "No One Knows" rockers have announced a run of tour dates in Asia, beginning Nov. 25 in Tokyo. The trek also includes two more shows in Japan and then a trip to Singapore.

Queens will then head Down Under for a tour of Australia and New Zealand starting Dec. 8. Those dates will also include Primus on the bill.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit QotSA.com.

Queens of the Stone Age are currently on tour in Europe with System of a Down, and will launch a U.S. stadium run in August supporting Foo Fighters.

Meanwhile, a new Queens song called "Easy Street" premiered on Tuesday, marking the band's first fresh material to follow their 2023 album, In Times New Roman...

Frontman Josh Homme also recently released collaborations with Mastodon and Shania Twain.

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