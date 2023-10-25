Puscifer teases Halloween streaming concert with live "Grey Area" video

Pedro Gomes/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Puscifer has shared a preview of their upcoming Halloween streaming concert event, Global Probing.

The clip captures a live performance of the song "Grey Area," a track off the Maynard James Keenan-led band's latest album, 2020's Existential Reckoning. You can watch it now via PusciferTV.com.

Global Probing premieres in full Thursday, October 26, at 3 p.m. ET. Along with performances of Existential Reckoning songs, the show includes various skits and productions related to Puscifer's characters and mythology.

You can also catch Puscifer live and in-person on the 2024 Sessanta tour celebrating Keenan's 60th birthday. The bill will also include Primus and another MJK band, A Perfect Circle.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!