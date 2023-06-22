Public Image Ltd. shares new song, "Car Chase," off upcoming '﻿End of World'﻿ album

Public Image Ltd. has shared a new song called "Car Chase" off the band's upcoming album, End of World.

"Typical PiL, unpredictable to the last," frontman John Lydon says of "Car Chase." "It's a fantastic smash-and-grab of a song."

"Car Chase" follows the previously released End of World cuts "Hawaii" and "Penge." You can listen to "Car Chase" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

End of World, the first PiL album in eight years, drops August 11. It's dedicated to Lydon's late wife, Nora Forster, who passed away in April.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.