Primus releases new song 'Little Lord Fentanyl' featuring Maynard James Keenan & new drummer

ATO Records
By Josh Johnson

Primus has released a new song called "Little Lord Fentanyl."

The track features guest vocals from Tool's Maynard James Keenan and also marks the first Primus track featuring new drummer John Hoffman.

You can listen to "Little Lord Fentanyl," which is a play on the name of the 1800s children's novel Little Lord Fauntleroy, now via digital outlets.

Primus is currently traveling the U.S. alongside Keenan's bands A Perfect Circle and Puscifer on the Sessanta tour. They'll launch their own tour in July.

