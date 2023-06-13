Primus' Les Claypool adds fall dates with Fearless Flying Frog Brigade

Primus frontman Les Claypool has announced a fall tour with his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade side project.

The outing kicks off October 11 in Oakland and will wrap up with a Halloween night show in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LesClaypool.com.

Claypool first started the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade in 2000 while Primus was on hiatus. When Primus got back together in 2003, the Frog Brigade then went on hiatus and remained inactive until this year, when Claypool reformed the project for a tour that kicked off in May.

