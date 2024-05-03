Primus auctioning off instruments bought last minute for Sick New World set

Ahead of the performance at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival in April, Primus' usual gear got stranded in a snowstorm in between shows on the Sessanta tour with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer. Determined to still deliver their set, frontman Les Claypool and guitarist Larry LaLonde went to a local guitar shop and picked up a pair of matching Fenders.

Now, Primus is auctioning off the last-minute fill-in instruments in support of St. Jude Children's Hospital.

"Ler and I wanted to match up (like ZZ Top!)," Claypool says. "The bass turned out to be very nice and played like a dream. Tempted to keep it but want to do something for [St. Jude] because they are a magical entity."

The Sessanta tour, which celebrates APC and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, wraps up Saturday, May 4, in Forest Hills, New York. Primus will launch a tour with Coheed and Cambria in July.

