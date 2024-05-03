Primus auctioning off instruments bought last minute for Sick New World set

Credit: Valeria Avalos (Daniel Virchow)

By Josh Johnson

Ahead of the performance at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival in April, Primus' usual gear got stranded in a snowstorm in between shows on the Sessanta tour with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer. Determined to still deliver their set, frontman Les Claypool and guitarist Larry LaLonde went to a local guitar shop and picked up a pair of matching Fenders.

Now, Primus is auctioning off the last-minute fill-in instruments in support of St. Jude Children's Hospital.

"Ler and I wanted to match up (like ZZ Top!)," Claypool says. "The bass turned out to be very nice and played like a dream. Tempted to keep it but want to do something for [St. Jude] because they are a magical entity."

The Sessanta tour, which celebrates APC and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, wraps up Saturday, May 4, in Forest Hills, New York. Primus will launch a tour with Coheed and Cambria in July.

