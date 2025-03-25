Primus announces summer US tour

Primus & Coheed And Cambria In Concert - Charlotte, NC Jeff Hahne/Getty Images (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Primus has announced a U.S. summer tour.

The headlining outing launches July 5 in Paso Robles, California, and will crisscross the country before wrapping up back in the Golden State on Aug. 8 in Sacramento.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Primusville.com.

The summer dates will follow Primus' spring run on the Sessanta tour with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, which begins in April. Both treks will feature new drummer John Hoffman, who joined the band following a lengthy audition process to replace longtime member Tim "Herb" Alexander.

Hoffman made his debut with Primus during Tool's Live in the Sand destination festival earlier in March. Primus has now shared official video of them playing the song "Duchess and the Proverbial Mind Spread," which you can watch on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!