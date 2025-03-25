Primus announces summer US tour

Primus has announced a U.S. summer tour.

The headlining outing launches July 5 in Paso Robles, California, and will crisscross the country before wrapping up back in the Golden State on Aug. 8 in Sacramento.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Primusville.com.

The summer dates will follow Primus' spring run on the Sessanta tour with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, which begins in April. Both treks will feature new drummer John Hoffman, who joined the band following a lengthy audition process to replace longtime member Tim "Herb" Alexander.

Hoffman made his debut with Primus during Tool's Live in the Sand destination festival earlier in March. Primus has now shared official video of them playing the song "Duchess and the Proverbial Mind Spread," which you can watch on YouTube.

