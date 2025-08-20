Primus announces New Year's Eve concerts

By Josh Johnson

Primus will celebrate the end of 2025 with a pair of New Year's Eve concerts.

The shows take place Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California, and will feature two completely unique Primus sets each night.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For all ticket info, visit Primusville.com.

The NYE performances will cap an eventful year for Primus, which included the introduction of new drummer John Hoffman following the 2024 departure of Tim "Herb" Alexander. Hoffman joined the band following an extensive audition process, which was documented in the Interstellar Drum Derby YouTube series.

Primus' 2025 has also included joining A Perfect Circle and Puscifer on the Sessanta tour.

