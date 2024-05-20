Primavera Sound festival names stage after Steve Albini

Primavera Sound Madrid 2023 - Day 3 Mariano Regidor/Redferns (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Barcelona's Primavera Sound festival is naming one of its stages after the late Steve Albini.

Albini's band Shellac, a Primavera regular, was scheduled to play again at the 2024 festival.

"Although it will be the first year since 2007 in which he will not command the inimitable Shellac at his annual date with his favorite festival, the figure of the late Steve Albini will be more present than ever at Primavera Sound," the festival's website reads.

During what was supposed to be Shellac's scheduled set time, the Steve Albini stage will "become the meeting point for fans who want to say goodbye to Albini while their new album, To All Trains, is playing."

Albini died May 7 at age 61. Among those who paid tribute was Nirvana, who worked with Albini on their 1993 album, In Utero.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

