Previously unreleased Daft Punk & Julian Casablancas collaboration premiering at Paris museum

This Friday, Daft Punk's 2013 album, Random Access Memories, will be reissued alongside a host of previously unreleased songs in honor of the original record's 10th anniversary. If you happen to be in the "One More Time" outfit's hometown of Paris this week, you may be able to hear one of those songs a day early.

Paris' Centre Pompidou museum will premiere the track "Infinity Repeating," which features The Strokes' Julian Casablancas and his side project The Voidz, this Thursday, May 11.

Visitors will be able to hear "Infinity Repeating" via three different "experiences" — "ultra-high fidelity listening," "cinematic" and "collective" — each of which offers different audio and visual elements.

For more info, visit CentrePompidou.fr.

Random Access Memories was originally released May 17, 2013, and spawned the megahit "Get Lucky." It would turn out to be Daft Punk's final album, as the duo called in quits in 2021.

