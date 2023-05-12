Pretty Skate Machine: Watch Tony Hawk cover Nine Inch Nails' "Wish"

Tony Hawk sings on a new cover of the 1992 Nine Inch Nails song "Wish."

The performance was put together by the musician Mikey and His Uke, and also features The Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman and ex-Every Time I Die drummer Ryan "Legs' Leger, among others.

"I got to live out another rock-star fantasy thanks to @mikeyandhisuke," Hawk writes in an Instagram post. "This time it's one of my favorite artists/songs covered by iconic musicians."

The cover is accompanied by a video featuring Hawk skateboarding as he sings. At one point, he almost runs into someone crossing the street, who turns out to be Trent Reznor.

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

Earlier this year, Hawk launched a collection of skateboard decks replicating artwork hand-painted by the late Kurt Cobain. Proceeds will be donated toward supporting mental health and skatepark building initiatives.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

