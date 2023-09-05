Prepare for two "totally different kind[s] of music" on DCFC & The Postal Service's "Gib-chella" tour

Finally, Gib-chella has arrived.

That's what Death Cab for Cutie guitarist Dave Depper has dubbed the band's co-headlining tour with The Postal Service, during which both Ben Gibbard-led outfits will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their respective 2003 albums, Transatlanticism and Give Up.

"Playing all of Transatlanticism in a row, which we've done, like, twice, I think, just for special reasons, it's very powerful just to be part of that music each night," Depper tells ABC Audio.

Like Gibbard, Depper will be pulling double duty on the tour — in addition to his role in Death Cab, he'll be playing in The Postal Service's live lineup alongside Ben, Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis.

"That music is quite sparse, so there's not a whole lot to do, but there's a little bit more than Ben, Jimmy and Jenny can do," Depper says. "So I think I'm just batting cleanup in whatever way they need me to do."

Depper adds that he's excited to transition from the indie rock of Death Cab to the electronic music of The Postal Service each night.

"Death Cab rocks out and it's fun and we certainly get a reaction out of the crowd that I love, but it's gonna be fun to just play a totally different kind of music to people," Depper says. "I don't really get an opportunity to play music with a pulse like that to a large, very large audience. So I just can't wait to feel that bass in my chest and see people bouncing along."

The tour launches Tuesday, September 5, in Washington, D.C. Along with hearing all of Transatlanticism and Give Up, Depper teases you may also get a little something extra, too.

"I think there's gonna be a pretty fun encore element," he says.

