Prepare for 'The Hayley Williams Show' at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium

(Anna Webber/Getty Images for Inc. at Inc. Fo)

Hayley Williams at Foxy's Proper Pub on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Inc. at Inc. Founders House at SXSW)

Inc. Founders House Presents: "Going Platinum: Lessons in Turning Cool Into Capital" with Paramore's Hayley Williams and Brian O'Connor

Hayley Williams has added a concert to her schedule, taking place Sept. 16 at New York City's Forest Hills Stadium.

Like the Paramore frontwoman's recently announced date at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 5, the Forest Hills performance is billed as "The Hayley Williams Show," which a press release says will "feature material across all three of the singer’s solo albums as well as some exciting surprises."

Conversely, Williams has been performing just her 2025 album Ego Death of a Bachelorette Party in full and select covers on her current solo tour.

A presale for the Forest Hills show begins May 4 at 10 a.m. local time; registration for access to the presale is open now through Friday at 2 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit HayleyWilliams.net.

Williams' current headlining tour continues Saturday in Austin, Texas, and concludes May 15 in Los Angeles.

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