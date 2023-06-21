The Postal Service announces physical release of 'Everything Will Change' live album

The Postal Service has announced the physical release of the band's Everything Will Change live album.

Everything Will Change was recorded during the "Such Great Heights" outfit's 2013 reunion tour, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of their one and only album, 2003's Give Up. It was released as a concert film in 2014 and as a digital live album in 2020.

You'll finally be able to pick up Everything Will Change as a two-LP vinyl set and on CD on September 8.

The Postal Service is reuniting for their first tour since 2013 in September to celebrate 20 years of Give Up. The outing will be co-headlined by Ben Gibbard's other band, Death Cab for Cutie, who will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album, Transatlanticism.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.