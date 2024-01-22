The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie & more playing 2024 Just Like Heaven festival

The Postal Service And Death Cab For Cutie Perform At The Greek Theatre Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie lead the lineup for the 2024 Just Like Heaven festival, taking place May 18 in Pasadena, California.

Along with the two Ben Gibbard bands, the bill includes Phoenix, The War on Drugs, Miike Snow, Passion Pit, Two Door Cinema Club, Phantogram and Metric.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at 11 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit JustLikeHeavenFest.com.

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie launched a co-headlining tour in 2023 to celebrate the 20th anniversaries of their respective 2003 albums, Give Up and Transatlanticism. They'll kick off another leg in April.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.